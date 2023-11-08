Registration opens for Bubbles’ Reindeer 5k and One-Mile Fun Run

NOCATEE, Fla. — The 2023 Bubbles’ Reindeer 5K and One-Mile Fun Run is almost here, and registration is right around the corner for this annual holiday event.

Participants and families can lace up their running shoes and join the festive fun on December 2nd at The Learning Experience in Nocatee.

Event Details:

Registration Time : 7:30 a.m.

: 7:30 a.m. 5K Run : 8:30 a.m.

Cost : $40 (pay in person)

: 8:30 a.m. : $40 (pay in person) One Mile Fun Run: 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $10 (pay in person)

Additional Perk: Includes a digital photo with Santa

Activities:

Snow Flurries

Crafts

Games

Face painting

Caricature Artist

Balloon Artist

One of the main highlights of the event is the charity aspect. All proceeds from the Bubbles Reindeer 5K and One-Mile Fun Run go to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a charitable organization that grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Participants and attendees can feel good knowing that their involvement contributes to making dreams come true for children in need.

Following the morning runs, a Winter Festival will take place, adding to the festive spirit of the day. The Winter Festival will feature additional activities and entertainment, with all proceeds also dedicated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

For more information and registration details, please visit their website HERE.

