Rehab of the 3rd floor of Clay County Sheriff’s Office Administration building begins

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The rehabilitation of the 3rd floor of the Administration Building has officially begun, marking the beginning of the repurposing of the space for additional inmate beds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With the current jail facilities accommodating up to 492 inmates, the expansion aims to address the pressing need for increased capacity.

Funding for this essential project has been secured through American Rescue Plan dollars, reflecting a strategic allocation of resources to support community safety and welfare.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.