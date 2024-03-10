Remembering Betty Holzendorf: Funeral services scheduled

Jacksonville, Fla. — Family and friends will start saying their final goodbyes to former Florida Senator and Representative Betty Holzendorf.

A viewing will be held for her on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Sarah L. Carter’s Funeral Home located at 6665 New Kings Road.

A celebration of life service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul AME Church located at 6910 New Kings Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Betty Holzendorf, 1939-2024: Longtime Florida legislator who represented Duval dies at the age of 84

Holzendorf died on February 29.

The Jacksonville native was an influential political figure, serving in the Florida House of Representatives from 1988-1992 and in the Florida Senate from 1992 to 2002, according to her House and Senate biographies.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered flags in Jacksonville and Tallahassee to be flown at half-staff on Monday in her honor.

Holzendorf was 84 years old.

Read: Pastor doubling down, holds news conference calling out Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.