Renovated Chili’s open at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Chili’s inside the Jacksonville International Airport has officially reopened after major renovations.

According to a news release, the restaurant was completely demolished and rebuilt in a new location. This allowed for more seating.

The space is more than 4,700 square feet and can seat 185 guests. There are also self-order kiosks.

It’s now located just beyond the new security lanes at the entrance of Concourse A.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.