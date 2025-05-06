Renovations to historic schoolhouse, now the Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center, finishing up

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A historic Lincolnville schoolhouse is getting some big renovations just before its 100th anniversary.

The building now mainly serves as the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, but it was once Excelsior High School, St. Johns County’s first high school for black students.

Museum leaders received $1 million from the Florida Department of State, Arts, Culture and History grant in July 2021 to preserve the building.

They also raised $250,000 in private money to put towards the renovations. The museum started construction just last year. The renovations include a new HVAC system, roof, and a bigger event space on the second floor.

“The purpose of the building is to provide sustainability,” Regina Phillips, the executive director of the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, said. “With this renovation, we’re able to really bring it to another level of functionality, by having that multifunction space that is going to be good for programs, not just our programs, but programs from other organizations.”

Phillips said it’s symbolic that the renovations will be done just in time to commemorate the building’s 100th anniversary.

“I think it’s just another confirmation in that we are supposed to be doing this in terms of preserving it for this community and for America,” Phillips said.

The Excelsior High School Centennial Celebration will take place June 19-21.

