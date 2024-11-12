Report: Fatal Jacksonville shooting started with argument over parking spot

An arrest report gives more details about what occurred before a man was shot to death Wednesday in the 3200 block of West Edgewood Avenue. That’s where Jacksonville police were called just before midnight in response to a person shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found Travis Gettis, 44, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators observed surveillance video that showed the victim driving an orange Chevrolet Camaro with orange rims at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and New Kings Road, according to the JSO arrest report for Lavertis Reed, 20, who was charged with murder in the shooting.

As the victim‘s vehicle crossed the intersection, a white vehicle with dark rims was observed on the surveillance video driving south at a high rate of speed on New Kings Road, the arrest report states. The surveillance video then captures the victim’s vehicle pulling into the parking lot of a Burger King restaurant, exiting the vehicle holding his chest asking for help, the report state.

A witness told investigators that he knew the victim was at Moncrief Lounge before the shooting, the report states. The witness said the victim got into an argument with a woman about a parking spot in front of the business, the report states. The woman told the victim she was going to, “call her sons,” the witness said.

A white Dodge Charger that was seen leaving the shooting location was later located by police at Publix in the 1100 block of Dunn Avenue, the report states. A short time later Reed was arrested, the report states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.