Report: Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck’s cars stolen in South Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 SEC Championship Game - Georgia vs Texas ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck (15) prepares to pass during the SEC championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns on December 7, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MIAMI — Carson Beck’s time in South Florida appears to be off to a rough start. The former UGA quarterback recently elected to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes.

According to Sports Illustrated, Beck reported that two of his vehicles were stolen - his Lamborghini and Mercedes. Beck’s girlfriend also had her SUV stolen, the report states, but her vehicle was recovered.

Authorities were still looking for Beck’s vehicles according to the report that was posted on si.com at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

