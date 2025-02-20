Report: Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck’s cars stolen in South Florida

MIAMI — Carson Beck’s time in South Florida appears to be off to a rough start. The former UGA quarterback recently elected to transfer to the Miami Hurricanes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to Sports Illustrated, Beck reported that two of his vehicles were stolen - his Lamborghini and Mercedes. Beck’s girlfriend also had her SUV stolen, the report states, but her vehicle was recovered.

Authorities were still looking for Beck’s vehicles according to the report that was posted on si.com at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck had both of his cars stolen in South Florida overnight, a senior law-enforcement official tells me.



His girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's SUV was also stolen but found.



Cops are currently looking for Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 20, 2025

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.