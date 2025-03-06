Report: Jacksonville Jaguars parting with Evan Engram as roster changes continue

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing Tight End Evan Engram, according to ESPN sources.

The revelation comes just hours after Action Sports Jax learned that Wide Receiver Christian Kirk is being sent to the Houston Texans, to the surprise of even his teammates.

Kirk to Houston can’t be real. — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) March 6, 2025

Earlier Thursday, long-time Jaguars Center Mitch Morse announced his retirement.

Engram originally signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2022, before taking the franchise tag in 2023.

With Engram on the way out, the team is continuing to create more salary cap space for high-cost players.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

