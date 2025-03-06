New salary cap: The evolution of pay in the NFL by position

As teams now sit on the doorstep of NFL Free Agency and the legal tampering period, it only felt right to take a step back and look at how the game has changed monetarily.

Last week the NFL announced its salary cap for the 2025 NFL season at just over $279 million, a marked leap from 2024′s $255 million. Time travel back to 2011 and the salary cap sat at just over $120 million.

For those questioning the success of the NFL, those figures are evidence enough. In just 13 years, the salary cap has risen by 233%.

If not for COVID-19, the cap would likely be even higher. The 2021 season saw a small dip and remains the only one where the salary cap has fallen.

It’s hard to mention the salary cap and not discuss the quarterback position. To no one’s surprise, the quarterback has seen the most drastic rise in pay over the years.

Since 2011, the average salary for a Top-10 QB has risen from $14.6 million to now $53.3 million, a 365% increase. A great quarterback is going to cost a fortune, but it’s no doubt a fantastic problem to have.

The position to see the next biggest change is actually the receiver. This has only been amplified in recent years as Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Christian Kirk all played a hand in setting the market.

From 2011, the average salary of a Top-10 receiver has skyrocketed from $10 million to over $30 million, increasing by 301%. The Cowboys, Eagles, and Dolphins all have both a QB and WR present within the Top-10 of their respective positions by average salary.

Top-10 average salaries in the NFL by position

Jaguars fans have heard an awful lot about ‘setting the dish’ recently from new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone, and rightfully so. The offensive guard position has seen the third largest increase in value since 2011.

From 2011 to 2024, the position has seen a rise in average Top-10 salary from $7.2 million to now $18.7 million. This is one to watch, as the Jaguars likely will test the waters at the position in Free Agency. If they want a great one, it’ll cost them around $19 million a year.

The three highest-paid positions used to be quarterback, edge-rusher, and offensive tackle. Nowadays, offensive tackle has been replaced with receiver as the position makes the second most money after quarterback.

Top-tier defensive tackles actually make more on average than the league’s best offensive tackles. The top defensive tackles are set to make $24.7 million on average compared to the $24.1 million of their offensive counterparts.

Switching focus to the positions that haven’t seen the same hike in pay: linebacker and running back find themselves at the bottom of the list.

Coincidentally, the Philadelphia Eagles just handed out massive contracts to one of each, re-signing both Saquon Barkley and Zach Baun to massive, long-term deals.

While they may not be as often paid as other positions, the Eagles realize just how important a game-changer at those positions can be. Those two players were a huge part of the Super Bowl team’s success and general manager Howie Roseman rewarded them handsomely.

Even so, off-ball linebackers have seen a 160% increase from 2011, while running backs bottom out the list, increasing by just 140%. Both positions saw an average Top-10 salary of $8.1 back in 2011. Today, linebacker sits at $13 million and running backs at $11.4 million.

Set to enter Free Agency, it’s important to remember the differences between salary, cap hit, guaranteed money, and how much the cap will rise in the future. Pat Mahomes’ record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contract doesn’t even crack the Top-10 today.

That said, teams still have to be smart in handing out millions of dollars. Last season, the Jaguars failed to get much value out of Free Agency. Hopefully, Gladstone can work some magic and set this new Jaguars’ era off with a bang

