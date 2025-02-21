Jacksonville Jaguars hire James Gladstone to be team’s next general manager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have selected James Gladstone as the team’s next general manager.

Gladstone comes to Jacksonville from the Los Angeles Rams, where he was most recently the team’s Director of Scouting Strategy. He has been with the team since 2016.

Other finalists for the GM position who were asked to do a second interview included:

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel (Employed by the Packers since 2004 in various roles including operations and scouting)

Ian Cunningham, the Chicago Bears’ Assistant General Manager (Previously held positions with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens since 2008)

Josh Williams, the San Francisco 49ers current Director/Scouting and Football Operations (Scouting career with the 49ers began in 2011)

Ethan Waugh, Jaguars Interim General Manager

With the hiring of a GM, the last puzzle piece seems to be in place for the Jaguars’ front office staff.

Action Sports Jax told you in January when the team parted ways with former GM Trent Baalke during the Jags’ search for a head coach.

Two days later, the Jags announced that Liam Coen, who most recently served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator, would be the new head coach.

Earlier this month, Tony Boselli, the first Jaguar ever to be drafted and the first Jaguar inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was named the team’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan released the following statement about the hiring of Gladstone:

“It’s my honor to introduce James Gladstone as the new general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“James emerged as my choice, and our choice, following a painstaking but energizing interview process that left nothing to doubt. Every candidate delivered, and I am grateful to them all for their preparation and time spent with us this week in Jacksonville. In the end, we found James to be a class ahead and exceptional in every regard – vision, new ideas, communication, chemistry and a keen understanding of the league and our team, to name a few of many virtues he will bring immediately to the Jaguars. It’s going to be fun watching James work with our football leadership team of Liam Coen, Tony Boselli and Tony Khan, but most of all it will be rewarding. I am confident of that.

“This is also an occasion to thank Jaguars fans everywhere for their support and faith over the years. I know we can count on them to warmly welcome James to Duval while rallying behind our organization and team as we chart a new and promising path forward.”

