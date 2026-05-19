Former McDonald’s employee facing felony charges after doing this to food

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A former McDonald’s employee in Southbridge, Massachusetts is expected to face criminal charges after a viral video showed her tampering with food, police there said.

The video, first obtained by Action News Jax’s Massachusetts station, Boston 25 News, earlier this month, quickly spread across social media. It appears to show the employee placing French fries in her mouth before returning them to the container for service.

Boston 25 News is reporting that Southbridge police say charges related to the incident are expected to be filed in court.

The owners of the McDonald’s have since confirmed that the employees involved are no longer working at the location.

A current employee, Kodie Tull, told Boston 25 News the fallout from the video has been significant. Tull said he recently submitted his two-week notice, calling the incident “the final straw.”

According to Tull, business dropped sharply in the days after the video went viral.

“We had lost a bunch of business. We went from like 400 cars by 3 p.m. to only having about 100,” he said. “We wouldn’t even get over 100 cars in the six hours that I was working.”

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