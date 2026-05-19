Jacksonville to host Memorial Day observance at Veterans Memorial Wall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department will host its annual Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 25, at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall downtown.

The community is invited to attend the free event honoring service members who died while serving in the military.

Veterans, active-duty military members, civic leaders and Gold Star Families are expected to attend.

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The pre-ceremony begins at 8 a.m., with the official ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Wall, located at 1145 East Adams Street.

The event will include patriotic music, ceremonial presentations, wreath presentations and remarks honoring fallen service members.

Free parking will be available in Lot P.

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