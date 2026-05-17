Duval County voters urged to update registration ahead of the 2026 election season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Supervisor of Elections is urging voters to update their registration after the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles implemented a new system for driver license and identification card numbers in 2024.

The change requires that driver licenses and ID’s include at least four randomly generated numbers, impacting voter verification for various record updates, initiative petitions and vote-by-mail ballot requests.

This new legislation was designed to enhance security and prevent identity theft. As a result of this update, voters who have obtained a new driver license must ensure that the Supervisor of Elections office has their most current driver license number on file.

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Voters can update their registration information before the 2026 election season by visiting duvalelections.gov.

Another option is to complete a voter registration application form and mail it to 105 E. Monroe St., Jacksonville, Fla. 32202.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections stressed the importance of routinely checking and updating voter records whenever there is a change to an address, name, party affiliation, signature or driver license number.

For any questions concerning the 2026 Primary or General Election, voters can visit duvalelections.gov or contact the Duval County Elections Office by calling 904-255-VOTE (8683).

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