Car fire blocks I-295 lanes in Jacksonville near Gate Parkway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:45 AM: A car fire Tuesday morning on the shoulder of Interstate 295 southbound in Jacksonville has closed two lanes near Gate Parkway.

Emergency crews are on the scene and fire fighters are extinguishing the blaze.

KaJéza Hawkins is in the First Alert Traffic Center with details and traffic reports from around the area. WATCH HERE >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

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