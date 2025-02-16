Finalists announced in Jacksonville Jaguars’ General Manager search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have narrowed down the pool of general manager candidates to just five, the team announced Saturday.

Throughout the week, the team interviewed ten outside candidates.

Now, it seems Interim General Manager Ethan Waugh wants to make his position permanent.

The five men below will compete for the position:

Jon-Eric Sullivan, Green Bay Packers Vice President of Player Personnel (Employed by the Packers since 2004 in various roles including operations and scouting)

Ian Cunningham, the Chicago Bears’ Assistant General Manager (Previously held positions with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens since 2008)

James Gladstone, Los Angeles Rams Director of Scouting Strategy (Employed by team since 2016)

Josh Williams, the San Francisco 49ers current Director/Scouting and Football Operations (Scouting career with the 49ers began in 2011)

Ethan Waugh, Jaguars Interim General Manager

Waugh was hired as the team’s assistant general manager in May 2022 and took on his current role with the departure of former GM Trent Baalke.

Before that, he served as the vice president of player personnel (2021-22) with the 49ers following three seasons as the director of college scouting and football systems for the team.

Previous interviews were conducted virtually, and now these candidates will move on to in-person interviews.

Those are set to begin on the morning of Wednesday, February 19th.

