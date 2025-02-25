Jacksonville Jaguars finalize 2025 coaching staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update 2/25/25 - The Jacksonville Jaguars have added 7 new members to the 2025 Coaching Staff list. They are noted with an * to the list below.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finalized their 2025 coaching staff ahead of the 2025-2026 NFL season.

Led by Liam Coen, the team’s newest head coach, the upcoming roster of coaches has a collective 174 seasons under their belt.

“What I really like about this staff is that we already speak the same modern, NFL language,” said Coen. “We each have remarkably similar backgrounds, coaching influences, and innovative offensive or defensive concepts. With this shared terminology, we can accelerate past the standard learning curve that most staff face, and instead prioritize installations on offense, defense and special teams.”

The coaching staff includes:

Title Name Head Coach Liam Coen Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile Special Teams Coordinator Heath Farwell Pass Game Coordinator Shane Waldron Quarterbacks Coach Spencer Whipple Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett Tight Ends Coach Richard Angulo Running Backs Coach Chad Morton Offensive Pass Game Coach John Van Dam Assistant Wide Receivers Coach Tyler Tettleton Assistant Offensive Line/Run Game Specialist* Keli’i Kekuewa Offensive Assistant* Trevor Mendelson Offensive Assistant* Fred Walker Defensive Line Coach Matt Edwards Linebackers Coach Tem Lukabu Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins Secondary Coach Ron Milus Assistant Defensive Line Coach Derrick LeBlanc Assistant Linebackers Coach Kevin Wilkins Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Drew Lascari Senior Defensive Assistant* Bill Sheridan Defensive Assistant Mario Jeberaeel Assistant Special Teams Coach Luke Thompson Director of Strength and Conditioning* Eric Ciano Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach* Paul Jackson Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach* Lanier Coleman Assistant to the Head Coach Jay Kaiser Assistant to the Head Coach ElizaBeth Harrison

