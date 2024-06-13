BREAKING: Jags and Trevor Lawrence agree on five-year, $275M extension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The deal is done, folks.

Action News Jax has confirmed the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence have reached an agreement on a five-year, $275 million extension. The deal includes $200 million guaranteed.

Before the deal was finalized, Lawrence, 24, was entering the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Jags had exercised his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

The deal pushes Lawrence to the top of highest-paid QBs in the NFL, tied with Bengals’ signal caller Joe Burrow earning $55 million per year.

This is a developing story.

