Jacksonville Jaguars plan to release WR Christian Kirk, report says

The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to release wide receiver Christian Kirk, according to a report from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter said that releasing Kirk would save the Jaguars $10.4 million.

The Jaguars signed Kirk during free agency in 2022, giving him a four-year, $72 million contract that included $37 million guaranteed.

In October, Kirk went down for the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone.

On the Brent and Austen show on the Action Sports Jax 24/7 Network, they reacted live to the news of Kirk’s reported departure. Watch it below:

2:56:00 - Christian Kirk going to be released reportedly. Do you like the move? How do you replace Kirk? What’s this move say?



https://t.co/YOmY01t3vx — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) March 5, 2025

