Report: Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk out for season with broken collarbone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ESPN‘s Adam Schefter is reporting that Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a broken collarbone. Kirk was taken out of the game in the fourth quarter Sunday at EverBank Stadium in the Jags’ 30-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers after landing on his left shoulder trying to catch a deep pass from Trevor Lawrence. He was wearing a sling after the game.

Kirk was one of six Jaguars injured in the game. All three starting wide receivers were hurt. Gabe Davis also hurt a shoulder, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. left the game with a chest injury, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, Christian Kirk had drawn trade interest; now he is lost for the season with a broken collarbone. https://t.co/gbLNivdWaO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2024

