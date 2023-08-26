Restaurant Report: Devil in the details at one local Church’s Texas Chicken

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s almost something religious about good fried chicken, but in this week’s Original Restaurant Report, the devil was in the details at one local Church’s Texas Chicken.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax Ben Becker paid a visit to the location on Merrill Road near Cesery Boulevard and although the door was closed, a drive-through window was open - but not for long after a worked closed the window in Becker’s face.

State inspectors found 16 live roaches, 67 dead roaches, and a mold-like substance in an ice machine. It was temporarily closed.

The manager of the restaurant came outside but was in a foul mood.

“I want to ask you about the dead roaches,” asked Becker. “Cut that off [camera] and let me talk to you first,” said the manager who never provided an explanation.

Elsewhere, Dairy Queen on Blanding Boulevard near Spencer Road was cited for 52 live roaches, 54 dead roaches, and operating with an expired license. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Sonic Drive-in on Town Center Boulevard near the East-West Parkway in Fleming Island had 32 small live flying insects, a mold-like substance in an ice machine, and a time/temperature safety violation.

Becker’s final stop, Waffle House on Blanding Boulevard near Stonebridge Drive was cited for a mold-like substance in an ice machine, a time/temperature safety violation, and an employee washing their hands without soap.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.