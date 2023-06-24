Retired Lake City Police K9 passed away after 6 years of service

LAKE CITY, Fla — Lake City Police Department is mourning as the retired K9 Inca has passed away this week.

LCPD K9 Inca retired in January 2019 after six years of service to the citizens of Lake City. Upon retirement, Inca enjoyed life at the home of her handler, Sgt. Connie Milligan, and family.

“Inca crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Inca was a retired law enforcement partner and a beloved pet to the Milligan Family,” stated Chief of Police Gerald Butler. “We, citizens and officers, owe Inca a ‘thank you’ for her loyal service.”

6/20/23 920am - there is currently a police presence at Addison Animal Hospital.

With heavy hearts, we inform the community of the passing of retired K9 Inca.

K9 Inca retired from LCPD in 2019 and enjoyed her retirement with her handler Sgt. Milligan. #LcFlaPd #LcFlaCommunity pic.twitter.com/HepewmKUCx — Lake City Police (@LCFlaPD) June 20, 2023

