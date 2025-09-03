Retrorama Toy & Collectibles Show set for Sept. 21 at Ramada Conference Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Retrorama Toy & Collectibles Show is set to take place on Sunday, September 21 at the Ramada Conference Center in Jacksonville, offering free admission and parking to attendees.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with an early admission option available at 9:00 a.m. for a $10 fee, allowing collectors first access to a wide selection of merchandise.

The show will feature a broad range of vendors specializing in both vintage and modern collectibles, including toys, comics, and memorabilia from popular brands such as Marvel Comics, Mattel, and Star Wars.

This year’s event marks the 13th year of the Retrorama Toy & Collectibles Show, which has become a popular gathering for collectors, enthusiasts, and families seeking nostalgic items and rare finds.

Legendary Florida Horror Host Dr. Paul Bearer will be the special guest at the show, available to meet and greet attendees throughout the day. He will also perform in Creature Feature Live at noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. in the Comedy Zone.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Bricks & Minifigs of Jax Beach will sponsor the Lego Lounge, an area dedicated to Lego displays, contests, and discussions, providing additional entertainment for visitors.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]