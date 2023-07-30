Return of Survivors Tribute concert: Bands gather to support Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash survivors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Saturday night, the Maxwell Snyder Armory hosted “The Return of the Survivors Tribute” concert, where bands, friends, and families assembled to show their support for the survivors of the tragic Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash that took place nearly 46 years ago.

The event aims to raise funds to aid the survivors in coping with ongoing health problems resulting from the devastating crash.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan was off Normandy Blvd where the lively rock concert for a cause has drawn dozens of supporters eager to contribute to the survivors’ wellbeing.

The event all started with a podcast, and organizers told Action News Jax that people wanted to help out those who are still suffering from the crash roughly 46 years ago.

Among the survivors, Paul Welsh, who miraculously made it out of the crash, recounted the lasting physical impact he has endured since that fateful day.

“The back of my head on both sides is caved in; we don’t know if it’s something in the plane that came out and hit me or if I was thrown back into a tree,” Welsh said. He now faces several physical limitations after a stroke 4 years ago and relies on a cane for mobility.

Also present at the event was Marc Frank, another survivor of the crash.

“I was prepared to be a senior citizen; I wasn’t prepared to be a senior citizen with two strokes,” Frank shared, emphasizing the challenges the survivors continue to face after all these years.

The concert was organized in part by Craig Reed, a roadie who was on the ill-fated plane alongside the band members 46 years ago.

“All I remember was brushing of trees, then bang bang bang, and I was unconscious,” Reed recalled, remembering the traumatic ordeal he experienced.

The podcast started by Craig Reed and others played a significant role in garnering support and attention for the concert.

“It’s growing legs, and people are hearing about it, and we’re donating money,” Reed said.

The funds raised from the event will provide vital assistance to survivors like Paul Welsh, who stated, “We weren’t stars, we haven’t had hundreds to thousands available to us to help buy wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs. I have no specific needs at this time, but it’s a comfort knowing I have the ability to get a wheelchair if it turns out I can’t walk in the future,” he added appreciatively.

Prior to the concert, organizers already raised $5,000 to aid those survivors who needed it most. It has been confirmed that 100% of the proceeds from the concert will go directly to support the survivors in their ongoing journey to recovery.

The Return of the Survivors Tribute concert stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of these survivors and the compassion and generosity of the community rallying behind them in their time of need.

