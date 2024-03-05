Rider in serious condition after running from deputies on motorcycle in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Putnam County deputies were involved in a pursuit involving a stolen motorcycle.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report, the motorcycle ran a stop sign at Edgemoor Street at the intersection to Husson Avenue.

The motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection. The rider, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville, was transported to HCA Orange park in critical condition.

The driver of the Equinox was not injured in the crash. The report stated he was wearing his seatbelt.

