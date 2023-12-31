Ring in the new year at the 12th Annual New Years Eve Gala at Salt Jax Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — As the year draws to a close, revelers are gearing up for the 12th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala at Salt Jax Beach, promising an evening of elegance and celebration like no other.

The event, hosted at the enchanting Oceanfront at Salt Jax Beach, invites attendees to welcome 2024 in a spectacular setting against the backdrop of the mesmerizing ocean.

The gala promises a night to remember, beginning with a sparkling welcome drink that sets the tone for an evening of refined enjoyment.

Under the night sky and with the rhythmic tunes of live music, attendees are invited to dance the night away, with the ocean breeze adding an extra touch of magic to the celebration. To capture the memories of this special night, a themed photo booth, complete with nautical props, will be available for revelers to enjoy.

Dress to impress and join in for an unforgettable night at Salt Jax Beach. Each moment will celebrate the upcoming year. Get your tickets now for this exclusive gala event.

The New Year’s Eve Gala will take place at Salt, located at 333 1st Street North #110, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. The festivities will commence on December 31 at 9:00 pm and continue until the early hours of January 1, 2024, concluding at 1:45 am EST.

For those eager to secure their spot at this glamorous affair, tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to make the start of 2024 truly unforgettable at Salt Jax Beach!

