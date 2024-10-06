Robyn Lamp named Executive Director of Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Robyn Lamp as the festival’s new executive director. The festival, known for its world-class performances and music education programs, is recognized as one of the nation’s most prestigious chamber music series.

“After an extensive search, we are most pleased to welcome Robyn Lamp as our executive director,” said Board President Emma Mills Bledsoe. “Her knowledge, experience, and pursuit of excellence in bringing music to our community will ensure that we continue to be an integral part of the cultural fabric of the Southeast.”

Lamp’s background as an arts administrator and classical musician, along with her dedication to promoting classical music, made her the ideal candidate for the role. She is set to oversee the festival’s 24th season, which will feature performances by renowned artists such as Mark and Maggie O’Connor, pianist Jeremy Denk, the Takács Quartet, and classical guitarist Sharon Isbin.

“We are thrilled that Robyn is joining our team to present the best musicians in the world on Amelia Island at the festival,” said Artistic Director William Ransom. “With her extensive and administrative background, we are poised for a great future ahead.”

Currently serving as the company manager for IlluminArts in Miami, Lamp is also a co-founder of Amelia Island Opera and serves on its Board of Directors. She will assume her new role as executive director on Oct. 21, 2024, where she will manage day-to-day operations and work with the Board on fundraising, marketing, and community engagement initiatives.

Reflecting on her appointment, Lamp said, “Before I made Amelia Island my home in 2020, I would attend Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival concerts as a visitor. I was always excited and impressed by the high-quality programming. I am truly humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility of advancing the mission of this great organization.”

In addition to her administrative work, Lamp is a classically trained opera singer with a master’s degree in music from Louisiana State University. Her performance career includes notable engagements such as singing Verdi’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall and starring in Puccini’s Tosca with the Naples Philharmonic.

The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival, founded in 2001 by Christopher Rex, has grown into one of the premier chamber music festivals in the U.S. Its educational programs, including the Beth Newdome Fellowship and the Christopher Rex Spring Institute, are central to its mission, providing opportunities for students and aspiring musicians.

The festival has hosted some of the world’s most acclaimed artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Joshua Bell, and Wynton Marsalis. With Robyn Lamp at the helm, the festival looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and expanding its reach in the classical music world.

