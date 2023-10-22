The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the Florida Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tickets to the ultimate Halloween movie and cult classic, Rocky Horror, are now on sale at the Florida Theatre.

The film has now also been preserved by the Library of Congress.

The 1975 musical is a tribute to the science fiction “B Movies” of the 40′s and 50′s. Its amazing cast included then young actors Tim Curry as mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick as our heroine and hero, Meat Loaf, Jonathan Adams, and Charles Gray.

Bring your costumes, bring your props (no meat, please), and come early for the live music.

Venue notes:

All persons and property are subject to search upon entry.

The Theatre reserves the right to determine what is allowed into the venue.

Please do not throw anything at the screen.

Please do not throw anything at other audience members.

Please do not throw anything from the balcony down onto the floor.

Violators will be subject to ejection without warning.

