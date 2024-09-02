SALT Jax Beach holds one last celebration before closing after 13 years

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A well-known Jacksonville Beach restaurant is holding one last celebration before closing its door Labor Day Weekend.

SALT Jax Beach is holding a final goodbye ceremony on Sunday evening before the restaurant will be replaced with a new hotel.

The bar and grill has been open for 13 years.

Managers of the restaurant told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir that the hotel could be a great business move.

But, locals say there’s already a hotel on both sides.

Hear from the managers and locals on CBS47, FOX30.

