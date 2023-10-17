Large-scale search underway for escaped Florida inmate out of Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Corrections has issued a warning of an escaped inmate in the panhandle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On Oct. 16, 2023, inmate Robert Rutherford (CO1229) of Franklin Correctional Institution escaped while on work detail near the bridge in Apalachicola.

Staff immediately secured the other inmates and notified local law enforcement.

A large-scale search has been launched and FDC is asking the public to not approach the inmate. Call 911 immediately.

Inmate Rutherford is serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

FDC said that this is an active situation and residents living near Apalachicola are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.