Search underway for suspect wanted for attempted murder, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a 31-year-old suspect sought for attempted murder and other charges.

JSO reported they are seeking information as to where the 31-year-old Raymond Rice Jr. might be located.

Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, is asking the community to be on the lookout for Rice Jr. He’s a suspect with an active warrant for attempted murder, armed carjacking and armed burglary.

If you have seen Rice Jr. or might know any information that can lead to his location you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward, call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS or text **8477.