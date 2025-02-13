Shanna Gardner accused of having tattoo gun, ‘cheeking’ medication during time in Duval County Jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Stealing, “cheeking” medication, and possession of a makeshift tattoo gun are some of the things a woman accused in the murder-for-hire plot of her ex-husband is accused of doing behind bars.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office disciplinary reports, Shanna Gardner has had five incidents recorded since she was booked into the Duval County Jail in October 2023.

Gardner is facing charges in the 2022 Jacksonville Beach “murder-for-hire” plot of her ex-husband, who was shot and killed on Feb. 16, 2022, while his 2-year-old daughter he shared with his wife Kirsten Bridegan was in the car. He had just dropped off the twins he shared with Gardner at her home in Jacksonville Beach.

Gardner’s estranged husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, is also accused in the plot. Henry Tenon, the confessed gunman in this case, mentioned false testimony while in court just weeks ago, throwing a major curveball into the case.

Gardner’s jail incidents

Gardner’s first reported incident in the Duval County Jail happened April 29, when “a cup of cheeked medication” was found in her cell during a “shakedown.”

Her violations from this incident include possession of narcotics, possession of any other contraband, and refusing to obey institutional rules.

According to the report, the medicine “was determined to be medication taken by inmate Gardner. Extra mattress and a ‘fishing’ line was also found under inmate Gardner’s bunk.”

The next incident happened June 13. There are no details about that incident listed, but the violations she’s accused of include possession of contraband, introduction of any contraband, and refusing to obey institutional rules.

Three days later, on June 16, she was accused of stealing commissary items. Her violations included theft of more than $50 worth of items, lying to staff members, attempting to manipulate staff, disorderly conduct, disobeying verbal or written order, and refusing to obey institutional rules.

The report said, “inmate Gardner was observed going into cell 37 taking commissary items” from another inmate’s bunk. Then, “after searching inmate Gardner’s cell all of the stolen commissary was retrieved from inmate Gardner’s cell under her bunk.”

‘Someone is trying to set her up’

Her two most recent incidents happened on January 5. The first happened during a shakedown, where an officer found “a pencil with a sharp metal object tied to the eraser end using thread. The configuration of the item suggested it was being utilized as a makeshift tattoo gun,” according to the report.

Gardner said, according to the report, “that the tattoo needle and ink cap was not hers. That someone is trying to set her up.”

The second incident on January 5 also happened during the same shakedown, where an officer “discovered an armband belonging to Gardner lying on her assigned bunk rather than on her person.”

Gardner said, “she did not ask for anyone to make her a new armband that it was just made for her.”

After the findings during the January 5 shakedown, Gardner had her commissary and visitation privileges revoked. She was also advised that if she was in violation of institutional rules again, she could be criminally charged.

The next court date for Fernandez Saldana and Gardner in the case of Bridegan’s murder is set for March 28 at 9:30 a.m. for a case management hearing.

Tenon’s next hearing is on April 14 at 9 a.m.

