Shark Attacks: Florida girl almost loses hand, S.C. girl bitten on leg

TAMPA, Fla. — A young girl was flown by helicopter to a hospital Tuesday after she was bitten on the leg by a shark on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

This follows a similar attack last week in Florida, where nine-year-old Leah Lendel nearly lost her hand after being bitten by a shark near Boca Grande.

“I didn’t see anything. I was just snorkeling, and I went up to read and then something hard bit me,” Leah Lendel recounted during a news conference at Tampa General Hospital.

Leah’s mother, Nadia Lendel, described the harrowing moment when she realized her daughter was attacked. “I heard like this yell or scream and I saw like the fling of an arm. And it was almost completely gone,” she said, recalling the amount of blood in the water.

Emergency responders quickly attended to Leah after the attack, and she is currently recovering at Tampa General Hospital.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.