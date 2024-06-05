Sheriff’s office investigating after body found in Orange Park retention pond

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s investigating a death after a body was pulled out of a retention pond.

On Tuesday at around 4:43 p.m., deputies responded to calls about a drowning in the area of 2900 Thorncrest Dr. in Orange Park.

The department said deputies, along with members of the dive team, retrieved the body of a 33-year-old man.

The preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play and no immediate threat to the community.

CCSO asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective J. Smith at 904-264-6512 or via the Safer Watch App.

