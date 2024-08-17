Sing Out Loud Festival announces over 100 local artists showcase and music business panel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival has announced an exciting expansion to its annual celebration of live music, adding over 100 local and regional artists to this year’s lineup. The festival, which runs throughout September, will feature free Local Artist Showcases presented by PNC Bank, as well as a Music Business Panel at Flagler College.

The Local Artist Showcases are a key highlight of the festival, offering music lovers a chance to experience the vibrant local music scene. The showcases will feature a wide range of genres, including indie rock, bluegrass, hip hop, country, comedy, and spoken word, across multiple venues in St. Augustine over three weekends in September. The concerts are free and open to all ages.

“PNC Bank’s support of the Local Artist Showcases is an investment in our local artist community,” said Cari Baker, chief programming officer of Sing Out Loud Festival. “We are proud to partner with an organization that celebrates and supports the creative spirit of St. Johns County.”

“At PNC, we believe the arts help us create stronger, more vibrant communities,” added Chris Kalin, PNC regional president for North Florida. “We’re thrilled to support this event and join the Sing Out Loud Festival in showcasing all our region has to offer.”

In addition to the artist showcases the festival will host a Music Business Panel aimed at aspiring songwriters and musicians. Industry experts will lead discussions on songwriting, music licensing, industry trends, and more. The panel, featuring notable professionals like Luke Pierce, Wade Metzler, Reece Tennery, and Brandon Young, will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at The Markland House at Flagler College. The event is free, but RSVP is required.

Now in its eighth year, the Sing Out Loud Festival has grown into a major event spanning four weekends, featuring both free and ticketed performances. The festival’s marquee event, the “Live Wildly” Showcase, will take place on September 21 and 22 at Francis Field, featuring headliners Eric Church, Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, and Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen.

For more details on the festival lineup, and participating venues, and to purchase tickets for the “Live Wildly” Showcase, visit the Sing Out Loud Festival website.

Sing Out Loud Festival 2024 Programming:

Local Artist Showcases – Free Event

Friday, Sept. 6 – Sunday, Sept. 22 at multiple venues

Tejedor – Free Event

Saturday, Sept. 7 at Colonial Oak Music Park

Pokey LaFarge – Free Event

Friday, Sept. 13 at Colonial Oak Music Park

The Watson Twins – Free Event

Saturday, Sept. 14 at Spinster Abbott’s

St. Augustine Record Fair presented by ToneVendor Records – Free Event

Sunday, Sept. 15 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre\

St. Augustine Amphitheatre Night Market – Free Event

Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Trampled by Turtles – Sold Out

Thursday, Sept. 19 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage



A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory

Sing Out Loud “Live Wildly” Showcase featuring Eric Church, Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, and More

Saturday, Sept. 21 & Sunday, Sept. 22 at Francis Field

Sing Out Loud Music Business Panel – Free Event with RSVP Required

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at The Markland House, Flagler College

Jewel & Melissa Etheridge – Ticketed Event – Sold Out

Friday, Sept. 27 at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

St. Augustine Songwriters Festival – Free Event

Friday, Sept. 27 – Sunday, Sept. 29 at multiple venues

