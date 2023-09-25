Six Gun Sally to open for Lonestar at Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Dean Sams, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Drew Womack will take a fresh look at 10 of their chart-topping country songs, live and in concert.

It has been announced that Lonestar will be coming to Thrasher-Horne Center in Orange Park on Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Opening for the band will be Six Gun Sally.

Starting in 1996 with the band’s second single No News, and continuing their popularity with Come Cryin’ to Me and Everything’s Changed, the band’s big success came with their quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill. It spawned four No. 1 hits and established Lonestar “as music’s preeminent pop-country band -- a status they’d maintain through the 2000s and beyond,” according to Thrasher-Horne Center.

Lonestar has sold more than 10.5 million records since the band formed.

“It’s amazing that we’re still standing and putting on great shows after all these years,” Sams said. “the fans are still coming out to our shows night after night, to see us and hear our music.”

Lonestar released Ten to 1 on Jun. 2, 2023. It is a re-recording from their No. 1 hits.

Tickets are on sale now. To view the main stage theater seating chart and to purchase tickets, click here.

