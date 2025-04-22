Six suspects named in connection with Quail Lane shooting: BCSO

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The Baker County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Monday night on a Macclenny shooting that happened April 13th.

That day, one person was injured in a shooting near Quail Lane and 9th Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Now, officials say they have six suspects in connection with the shooting, and four on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder:

George Robert Jackson III (Attempted 2nd degree murder and more)

(Attempted 2nd degree murder and more) Jealene Celeste Gonzalez (Attempted 2nd degree murder and more)

(Attempted 2nd degree murder and more) Natavian O’Neal Griffin (Attempted 2nd degree murder and more)

(Attempted 2nd degree murder and more) Keshaun Devon Griffin (Attempted 2nd degree murder and more)

(Attempted 2nd degree murder and more) Tonda Neacole Jackson Manning (Altering/destroying/concealing evidence)

(Altering/destroying/concealing evidence) George Robert Jackson Jr. (Altering/destroying/concealing evidence, weapon/ammo possession by a felon)

As of Monday night’s statement, only Jackson Jr. and Manning had been arrested. Active warrants are out for the remaining four.

The fugitive located at a nearby house along with several guns that day, 25-year-old Evintae Tyrone Moring, was not named as a suspect.

The sound of gunshots and the reaction of nearby neighbors was caught on a doorbell camera.

Watch: Doorbell video shows disturbing scene, chaos during Macclenny shooting

The person who shared video of the shooting with Action News Jax said children were playing in the street when the shots rang out.

“Total disregard for human life,” he said. “I’m a very concerned citizen.”

Anyone who has information on the shooting or where the remaining suspects may be is asked to reach out to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.