SJC BEACHES: South beach gates are temporarily closed

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All south beach gates are temporarily closed due to tidal flooding.

Here are the following entrances closed:

A Street- 4WD

Only Ocean Trace- 4WD Recommended

Dondanville- Exit Only

Matanzas Ave- Temporarily Closed

Mary St. - Temporarily Closed

Crescent- Temporarily Closed

Fort Matanzas- Temporarily Closed

Vilano- Temporarily Closed

Porpoise Point- 4WD Only

An update will be made once conditions improve.

