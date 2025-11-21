Southeast Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter asks Homeland Security to send federal troops to Atlanta

ATLANTA — Republican U.S. Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, who represents Southeast Georgia in Congress, has called for increased federal enforcement of immigration laws in Atlanta, citing safety concerns and the presence of nearly half a million illegal immigrants in the state.

In a letter sent Thursday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, Rep. Carter highlighted the urgent need for enhanced ICE resources in Atlanta.

He pointed to recent incidents involving criminal illegal aliens, including the arrest of Salvador Rodriguez-Mendoza, who was wanted for murder and assault, and the murder of a mother of five by an illegal alien from Honduras.

“Rising levels of illegal immigrants and increasing threats to public safety in Georgia highlight the urgent need for an enhanced ICE presence in Atlanta,” Carter wrote.

Georgia ranks as the sixth highest state in the nation for illegal immigration, with 479,000 illegal immigrants reported. Rep. Carter emphasized the need for federal assistance to ensure these individuals face justice and to prevent a culture of mass crime.

In a statement shared with WSB-TV, Action News Jax’s sister station in Atlanta, a spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens said he has “made public safety a top priority of his administration,” adding that “year after year, crime has gone down in the city of Atlanta thanks to APD, AFRD, E-911 and EMS, by making investments that address the root causes of crime, and through strong partnerships with the Governor, State, and regional partners.”

Carter is among the Republican candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. He has touted himself in ads as a “MAGA Warrior” who is closely aligned with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Click here to read Carter’s full letter.

