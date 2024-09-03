SpaceX prepares for launch attempt of Polaris Dawn private spacewalk mission

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is gearing up for another attempt to launch its highly anticipated Polaris Dawn mission, having recently filed a new launch request with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The launch is set to take place aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with the launch window opening at 3:38 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Polaris Dawn mission aims to achieve a historic milestone by sending a private crew to the highest altitude of any human spaceflight since the Apollo program. In addition to this record-setting flight, the mission will also include the first-ever private spacewalk, marking another significant achievement for commercial space exploration.

