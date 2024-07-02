‘Speed likely a factor’ in 13th deadly motorcycle crash in Jacksonville this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective said that “speed will likely be a factor” in the death of a motorcycle rider after a crash on the Westside.

The incident happened on Mon., July 1, on Cassat Avenue near Phyllis Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Police said witnesses saw a motorcycle speeding before a Toyota Prius made a left-hand turn going in the opposite direction. The bike struck the side of the Prius, throwing the rider, a man described as in his 20s, onto the pavement. He was transported to the nearest hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue but died once they arrived.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police said weather was not a factor.

According to JSO, this is the 74th traffic-related death in the county and the 13th involving a motorcycle.

