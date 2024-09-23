SPOTLIGHT: Fall Home and Patio Show returns to Prime Osborn

Jacksonville, Fl — The last weekend of September will be full of events in NE Florida - from fall festivals to the Home and Patio Show. Find a full menu of events by day:

Tuesday, September 24:

Creed - Summer of ‘99 Tour with special guests Tonic & Finger Eleven - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Thursday, September 26:

Marlon Wayans Wild Child Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Sisters of Mercy with special guest Blaqk Audio - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, September 27:

Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Hootie and The Blowfish BLOCK PARTY - Starts at 4:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Plaza

Hootie & the Blowfish - Summer Camp with Trucks Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Steve Treviño - Good Life Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Springfield Spirits Night: Halloween Kick-off Party - 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Sesquicentennial Park in historic Springfield

Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Second Concerto - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jewel + Melissa Etheridge - Easy 102.9 Presents as part of the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Saturday, September 28:

Riverside Arts Market - Hispanic Heritage Celebration - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion

Free Mandarin Markets Fall Festival - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - 2955 Orange Picker Road

Tucker Carlson Live Tour with special guest Donald Trump Jr. - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Second Concerto - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl - 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ritz Voices: Back Together Again Reunion Concert - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

The 2nd Annual Jax City Blues Festival - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

Midland - The Get Lucky Tour with special guests Colby Acuff and Carter Faith - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 29:

River City Pride Parade - 2:00 pm - Riverside/5 Points

Jacksonville Home and Patio Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl - 2:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Candlelight: The Best of Metallica and Schubert - 6:30 pm - 645 Oak Street

John Crist - Jokes For Humans - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Violent Femmes - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre