SPOTLIGHT: As If! 90s Fest returns to St. Johns County

Jacksonville, Fl — All the trappings of the ’90s will be part of this celebration of the decade in St. Johns County. Headliners include Sisqó and C+C Factory. Hulk Hogan hosts from the main stage.

There is much more happening in NE Florida this week and weekend.

Wednesday, April 30:

Wilco with special guest Waxahatchee - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, May 1:

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo with special guests Martha Davis and The Motels and The Vindys - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, May 2:

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Friendship Fountain

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter / Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Marlon Wayans Wild Child Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, May 3:

Beaches WellFest - 8:45 am - 2:00 pm - Johansen Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Whiskey Riot - 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

St. Augustine Brewers Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Fountain of Youth

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Iowa Barnstormers - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

ExZOOberation: Riverfront Rendezvous - 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

As If! ’90s Fest - 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm - 1105 County Road 13A South

Jax Symphony: Harry Potter / Deathly Hallows Part 2 - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Intocable - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, May 4:

Orange Park Farmers’ & Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Orange Park Town Hall Park

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Illusionist Rick Thomas - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre