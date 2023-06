SPOTLIGHT: Last week in June features summertime staples

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp return home for a series against the Durham Bulls, Wednesday - Monday, when Independence Day will be celebrated.

First Saturday Brews returns to the Riverside Arts Market to kick off July.

Wednesday, June 28:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

An Evening with Peter Frampton - Never Say Never Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Thursday, June 29:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Three Billy Goats Gruff Theatreworks Free Summer Theatre sponsored by CITI - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Parker McCollum with special guests Larry Fleet & Ella Langley - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Friday, June 30:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns Live Featuring Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Smile with special guest Robert Stillman - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Southern Soul Summer Jam - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

Illuminights Summer Spectacle - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Saturday: July 1:

First Saturday Brews at Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Red Corvette: A Prince Tribute Band - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Tink & Friends: Thanks 4 Everything Tour PT 2 - 8:00 pm - Moran Theater

State of Emergency Tour: Jeezy, Boosie, Webbie, Plies & More - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, July 2:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 3:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Monday, July 3:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Durham Bulls - 6:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark