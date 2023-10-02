SPOTLIGHT: Lynyrd Skynyrd makes return to St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — As Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the 50th anniversary of the band’s critically acclaimed debut album, they resonate as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1973. The band is back in Northeast Florida this week for two shows at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

The 3rd annual Constellation Furyk and Friends at Timuquana Country Club, featuring several stars from the PGA Champions Tour.

The Jacksonville Fall RV Show returns to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. Hours are 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Thursday - Saturday and 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Sunday.

October brings the return of fall festivals around Northeast Florida.

Tuesday, October 3:

Dustin Lynch & Carly Pearce: 2023 Furyk Foundation Concert - 7:30 pm - Daily’s Place

Wednesday, October 4:

Alice Cooper - 8:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

X99.5 presents Blue October - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, October 5:

Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest The Curt Towne Band - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Toad the Wet Sprocket with special guest The Verve Pipe - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, October 6:

Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Expo Center at the Fairgrounds

Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guest The Curt Towne Band - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

2023 Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Family Farms

Jacksonville Symphony: Music of Earth, Wind and Fire - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Saturday, October 7:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside Arts Market

Jon Pardi: Mr. Saturday Night World Tour 2023 - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Jacksonville Symphony: Music of Earth, Wind and Fire - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Matt Rife: The ProbleMATTic Tour - 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm - Moran Theater

Murray Hill Pop Up Market - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm - Axe Champs

Uncorked: JAX Wine Festival - 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm - 1025 Museum Circle

2023 Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Family Farms

Rock the Box 3 featuring Aaron Lewis and special guest Joshua Henry - 7:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Expo Center at the Fairgrounds

Sunday, October 8:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills - 9:30 am - London’s Tottenham Stadium - NFL Network

Gem and Mineral Show - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Expo Center at the Fairgrounds

FSCJ Artist Series: MJ Live - Michael Jackson Tribute - 7:00 pm - Moran Theater

The Reunion Tour w/ Kirk Franklin, David & Tamela Mann, Israel Houghton, Tye Tibbett, and The Clark Sisters - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Beyond King Tut Jacksonville - 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm - NoCo Center, 712 N Hogan Street

Monday, October 9:

Noah Kahan: The Stick Season Tour - 8:00 pm - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena