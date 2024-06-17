SPOTLIGHT: Music, art, anime and cosplay this week, weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Bold Matsuri will feature many events and activities including panels, cosplay contests, fan events, a gaming area, and cosplay/anime focused after-hour events.

The St. Augustine Music Festival returns for the 18th year. Co-Artistic Directors Jorge A. Pena and Jin Kim-Pena are providing another year of World Class Music in the Historic and World Class setting of the Cathedral Basilica in downtown St. Augustine.

Monday, June 17:

Charlotte’s Web The Musical - 12:00 pm - Spotlight Center Fleming Island

Tuesday, June 18:

City of Jacksonville Career Fair - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Charlotte’s Web The Musical - 12:00 pm - Spotlight Center Fleming Island

Summer Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 19:

Music and Art by the Sea - 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm - St. Johns County Ocean Pier

Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show! - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Thursday, June 20:

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Jamey Johnson - What A View Tour with special guests Ben Haggard and Zandi Holup - 6:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Bluey’s Big Play: The Stage Show! - 6:00 pm - Moran Theater

Friday, June 21:

The St. Augustine Music Festival - Evolution - 7:30 pm - Cathedral Basilica

Abducted By The 80′s with Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Saturday, June 22:

Bold Matsuri - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The St. Augustine Music Festival - Mystic Latin - 7:30 pm - Cathedral Basilica

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Massachusetts Pirates - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Soul Violinist Omari Dillard - 7:30 pm - Terry Theater

Nate Jackson - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, June 23:

Bold Matsuri - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

The St. Augustine Music Festival - Mozart and Americana - 7:30 pm - Cathedral Basilica

Dale Elliott Jr: No Hard Feelings - 7:00 pm - Terry Theater



