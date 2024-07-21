The St. Augustine Amphitheatre to welcome Juvenile on October 25th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre is excited to announce the arrival of Juvenile, along with The 400 Degreez Band, for a performance on Friday, October 25. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.com and at the venue Box Office.

Juvenile, a pivotal figure in hip-hop for nearly three decades, is known for his influential contributions to the genre and his pioneering of the Louisiana bounce music style. He first made a significant impact with his 1995 debut “Being Myself” and solidified his place in hip-hop history with his quadruple-platinum album “400 Degreez,” which remains the best-selling album in Cash Money Records history. The album features iconic tracks like “Ha” and “Back That Azz Up,” which have been sampled by numerous artists, including Drake and City Girls.

In addition to his solo success, Juvenile was a member of The Hot Boys, alongside Lil Wayne, B.G., and Turk. The group achieved chart-topping success with their albums “Get It How U Live!” and “Guerilla Warfare.” Juvenile’s solo career continued to thrive with albums like “Tha G-Code” and “Juve The Great,” the latter featuring the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit “Slow Motion.”

Juvenile’s recent collaborations, including the 2019 album “J.A.G.” with Birdman, have garnered praise from critics and fans alike. The album’s singles “Just Another Gangsta” and “Dreams” have amassed over 20 million streams and views. Juvenile continues to inspire new generations of artists and remains a vital force in the hip-hop community.

Event Details:

Show: Juvenile with The 400 Degreez Band

Juvenile with The 400 Degreez Band Venue: The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Date: Friday, October 25, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM (Doors at 6:00 PM)

7:30 PM (Doors at 6:00 PM) Ticket Price: $57.00 - $107.00

$57.00 - $107.00 On Sale: Thursday, July 18 at 10 AM

Thursday, July 18 at 10 AM Event Page: The Amp - Juvenile

Tip: Avoid ticket fees by purchasing tickets in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office, now open Thursdays and Fridays from 10 AM – 6 PM, and Saturdays from 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Credit and debit card payments are accepted only.

