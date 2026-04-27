Traffic Alert: Deadly crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hammond Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic on I-10 is being detoured onto Chaffee Road following a deadly crash.

All eastbound lanes are closed near Hammond Boulevard.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

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