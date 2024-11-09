St. Augustine Aquarium gets new ray that you can snorkel with

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Aquarium is publicly introducing its new juvenile Cownose ray named Sunny.

He currently resides in the Florida Reef habitat.

Guests will be able to interact with Sunny in a variety of ways: meeting, feeding, and snorkeling.

While the ray is only 15 inches in wingspan, the aquarium says he has a huge personality.

You can often find him snacking on shrimp and splashing at the windows.

