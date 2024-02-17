St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival in March to debut exclusive Olde Celtic Stout and Bun

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival organizers have announced the addition of exclusive beverage features with Olde Celtic Stout and Bunratty Meade from Ireland available for purchase during the event.

This event will be held on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. in America’s Oldest Celtic City.

The Celtic Festival will be located at Francis Field, 29 W. Castillo Dr. in historic downtown St. Augustine.

According to Albert Syeles, local event producer, St Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival and Ancient City Brewing in St. Augustine have partnered to bring event attendees a debut of the brewery’s new Olde Celtic Stout.

Ancient City Brewing sponsors explain their original recipe was brewed in the style of a traditional Irish stout and produced exclusively for the Celtic Festival.

The Stout has a strong, dark pour and aromatics which include chocolate, cocoa and a slight maltiness. Ancient City Brewing owners said, “Be sure to grab one of the exclusive brews while they are still available only at the St. Augustine Celtic Festival.”

The Celtic Festival will present Bunratty Meade, the “enchanting” honey drink featured at the world-famous Bunratty Castle banquets in County Clare, Ireland. Made from a centuries-old recipe, Bunratty Meade has been enjoyed by millions of U.S. and global visitors since the 1980s. Bunratty Meade is crafted in small batches at the historic Bunratty Winery, a stone’s throw from the Castle.

For centuries, newlywed couples would celebrate their marriage by drinking honey meade for one full cycle of the moon after their wedding, hence the term ‘honeymoon.’ Bunratty Meade has been imported for more than 30 years and is available at retailers throughout Florida.

The multi-award-winning St. Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival will feature ten top international and U.S. Celtic bands, Highland Games, workshops, lectures, Celtic food and artisan crafts, and a St. Patrick Day parade will be featured, plus a special Whiskey Tasting Event with music by Canada’s Steel City Rovers on Friday, March 8 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tickets for the Celtic Festival are available online and at Ann O’Malley’s Irish Pub, 23 Orange Street in St. Augustine.

The Augustine Celtic Music & Heritage Festival, Highland Games, and St. Patrick Parade are produced by Romanza- St. Augustine, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. Proceeds of the Celtic Festival help promote the arts, culture and heritage in St. Augustine, Florida.

For more information about Romanza Festivale of Music and The Arts, visit the website at https://www.romanzafestivale.com.

