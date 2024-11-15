St. Augustine city leaders close deal for new fire station location

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine will be getting A new fire station city leaders said is sorely needed.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This comes after the City Commission said yes to purchasing a commercial property on Anastasia Boulevard and transforming it into a new fire station.

The building now housing Blue Water Jewelers will eventually be torn down and turned into the newest fire station in St. Augustine. City officials said the existing fire station about one mile to the south is not meeting the demand for emergency services as this community continues to grow.

“We also serve all the folks that go to Anastasia State Park for when they dial 911 , and that the amount of people going to the state park grows every year so we have a lot of people we serve,” said David Birchim, St. Augustine city manager.

CITY Manager Birchim said demolition and then construction of the new building at 500 Anastasia Boulevard will begin in two years.

He hopes the new fire station will also serve as an emergency operation center during hurricane season with plans to house an ambulance in addition to fire trucks.

“This will be the place where everybody in the community can gather to get information and supplies if they need it,” said Birchim.

The owner of Blue Water Jewelers, Nicole Nettles told Action News Jax in part

“The entire team is excited to be a part of the new fire department and its location on Anastasia Boulevard. We will remain at this current location and be fully operational until we are ready to move.”

Nettles adds they are currently in the process of securing a new location for the jewelry store.

St. Augustine city leaders said the property was appraised at $3.8 million and they closed the deal for$4 million.

All parties involved said they have received overwhelming support from the community, and they are positive the new fire station will be what this growing city needs.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.